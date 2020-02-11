Samsung to deploy Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will include a 6.2-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 120Hz display, triple rear camera setup (12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide Angle 64MP Telephoto), 10MP front camera, 4,000mAh battery at $999.99.

The S20+ will include a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED HDR 10+ 120Hz display and 4,500 mAh battery at $1,199.99.

The S20 Ultra will include the largest display at 6.9-inches, 108MP Wide Angle and 48MP Telephoto Lens, 40MP front camera, and 5,000 mAh battery at $1,399.99.

All S20 series phones will include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G functionality, 8K video recording, and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

They will be sold Mar. 6.