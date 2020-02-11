Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two deploys to PS4, Xbox One, PC

NEWSPCPLAYSTATION 4XBOX ONE

Written by:

February 11, 2020

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week released Season Two includes new multiplayer maps, a new Ground War map, new Gunfight maps, new multiplayer modes, a new Operator, and new weapons.

The content is available to all owners at no cost.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the user takes the role of a Tier One operator.

The title includes a single-player campaign with close-quarter combat, stealth operations and long-range combat, in addition to online multiplayer and the 4-player Spec Ops co-op mode.

A new graphics engine supports 4K HDR, photogrammetry, volumetric lighting, and DirectX Raytracing for PC.

The final release includes cross-play support for console and PC, and free post-release maps and DLC.


Previous Story:
The Yakuza Remastered Collection: Day One Edition bouts PS4
Next Story:
Amazon holds Get 3 for the price of 2 Feb. game sale

Comments are closed.