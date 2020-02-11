Amazon holds Get 3 for the price of 2 Feb. game sale

NINTENDO SWITCHPLAYSTATION 4RETAILXBOX ONE

Written by:

February 11, 2020

Amazon.com Inc. this week began holding a Get 3 for the price of 2 sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

This week, customers who purchase two select game titles will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Code Vein, Overwatch, Dragon Quest Builders 2, and Final Fantasy XV.

Finally, the sale applies to select products in Movies & TV, Books, Toys & Games, and Electronics categories.


Previous Story:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two deploys to PS4, Xbox One, PC
Next Story:
AO Tennis 2 serves PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Comments are closed.