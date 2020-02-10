TCL cancels MWC 2020 press event

TCL Communication, the mobile division of the consumer electronics company, announced Mon. that it will cancel the global press event for Mobile World Congress 2020 to be held in Barcelona in late Feb.

The division cited concerns of the spread of 2019-nCoV, known as the Coronavirus.

The announcement follows other companies limiting or exiting MWC 2020, including ZTE Corp., LG Corp., Nvidia Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and Sony Corp., due to global heath concerns and potential exposure to the Coronavirus.

TCL said it will continue to exhibit at the show and showcase its latest products, including the TCL 10 Series of products at MWC 2020.