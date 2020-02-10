Call of Duty: Modern Warfare PS4 No. 2 PSN download in Jan.

Sony Corp. this month said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s For the month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ranked as the No. 2 PS4 PSN download title.
In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the user takes the role of a Tier One operator. The title includes a single-player campaign with close-quarter combat, stealth operations and long-range combat, in addition to online multiplayer and the 4-player Spec Ops co-op mode. A new graphics engine supports 4K HDR, photogrammetry, volumetric lighting, and DirectX Raytracing for PC. The final release includes cross-play support for console and PC, and free post-release maps and DLC.
