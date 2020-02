Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Deep Silver Catalog Sale for the Xbox One at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 80 percent off.

Discounted titles include Metro Exodus, Kingdom Come: Reverance, Dead Island Definitive Collection, Homefront: The Revolution, Mighty No. 9, Metro: Last Night Redux, and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected.

The sale ends Feb. 11 3AM PST.