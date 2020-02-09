PSN holds Remasters & Retro Sale

Sony Corp. this month began holding the Remasters & Retro Sale for the PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and the PSP at the PlayStation Network division.

The Remasters & Retro Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Shenmue I and II, Sonic Mania, Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

The sale ends Feb. 21.