PS4 No. 2; Yakuza: Like a Dragon No. 3 in Japan

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 2 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 6,330 units between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 to rank at No. 2 in overall hardware sales.

The hardware sold 6,282 units the week prior.

Sega Games Co., Ltd.’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon ranked as the No. 3 title selling 21,158 units for the week.

Sony in Jan. said PS4 sales totaled 106 million units to date.

PS4 software sales totaled to 1.15 billion units to date.

PS Plus Memberships totaled 38.8 million.

In Q2, the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded revenue of $4.23 billion. It held a operating income of $605 million.

Sony expects to sell 13.5 million PS4 units this fiscal year.