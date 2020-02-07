Xbox Game Pass for PC to drop Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein Youngblood

Microsoft Corp. this week announced titles coming soon to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

New titles to be released to the service include Final Fantasy XV, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Death’s Gambit.

Final Fantasy XV is a single-player action RPG that includes an open world and action battle system.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a modern co-op adventure that includes solo or co-op as one of BJ Blazkowicz’s twin daughters in a war to liberate Paris from Nazis.

Death’s Gambit is a 2D RPG action platform title.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.