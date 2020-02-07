iOttie iON Wireless Go review – an all-purpose battery pack for iPhone, Android users

Business travelers typically have a bag full of cables and chargers at the ready to recharge on the go. But the iOttie iON Wireless Go Battery Pack could be the one charger to rule them all.

The iON Wireless Go Battery Pack is a small, rectangular battery pack that can charge up to three devices at once using Qi wireless charging at 5W or USB-C and USB-A charging at 18W.

The 10,000 mAh battery pack is wrapped in a fabric material that looks great on any surface. Hit the power button and an LED battery status indicator will light up through the fabric with a numeric value to indicate how much juice is left. Finally, the surface includes a round rubber circle to keep a device in place when its charging wirelessly.

Because the product can wirelessly charge a device on the surface, it leaves an additional USB-C PD and USB-A 3.0 out port to charge two more devices. The functionality worked flawlessly in our test, charging an iPhone, Android phone, and Nintendo Switch simultaneously. In addition, the package includes a short USB-A to USB-C cable.

A fully charged battery pack can provide 3.2 charges for an iPhone 11, 1.2 charges for an iPad 10.2-inch, and 2.9 charges for a Samsung Galaxy S10.

The iOttie iON Wireless Go Battery Pack is a must-have for travelers who need battery backup. It sells at $39.95.