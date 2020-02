Gfk Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s FIFA 20 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC ranked as the top-selling software in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 1, FIFA 20 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 5 the week prior.

FIFA 20 includes new VOLTA Football, FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, Authentic Game Flow AI, and user-controlled Decisive Moments.