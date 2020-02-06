Resident Evil 3 PS4, Xbox One pre-order price cut

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut pre-order sales for Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 3 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to under $50 in a new sales initiative.

This week, Resident Evil 3 holds a pre-order price of $49.94, 17 percent off the $59.99 MSRP.

Resident Evil 3 includes Jill Valentine as she escapes an infected Raccoon City while being pursued by the bioweapon Nemesis.

The title will utilize the RE Engine previously used in Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Included in the title is Resident Evil Resistance, a 4v1 multiplayer title in which a Mastermind sets traps against four Survivors.

It will be sold Apr. 3.