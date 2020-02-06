Disney+ wrangles 28M subscribers

The Walt Disney Company this week said Disney+, a streaming service that includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, has reached 28 million subscribers since launch.

The company said the service currently holds 28.6 million subscribers. It previously stated the service yielded 10 million sign-ups post launch in Nov.

New original content includes The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Marvel’s Hero Project.

The service contains nearly 500 films and 7,500 episodes of television.

Upcoming content includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Lizzie McGuire.

The Disney+ app can be download at the App Store, Amazon Fire TV devices, Google Chromecast, Roku, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony TVs, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. A bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ sells at $12.99 per month.

Disney+ will be available in Western Europe Mar. 31.