XSEED Games this month will release Daemon X Machina for the PC to Valve Corp.’s Steam.

Developed by Marvelous, Daemon X Machina is a third-person mech action title that includes the Arsenal customizable power suit in an array of combat missions.

The final game includes a local co-op mode with up to four players.

The title was previously released to Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Pre-order customers can purchase the title at $47.99, 20 percent off the $59.99 MSRP.