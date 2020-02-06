Code Vein PS4, Xbox One, PC sells 1M units

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this week said Code Vein for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC has sold one million units at global retail.

Code Vein is a third-person action RPG that includes a massive interconnected world.

Users take the role of a Revenant who must fight to survive fiendish ghouls in a demented reality.

Revenants can access Blood Veils to drain enemies and enhance ability, including increased strength and new weapon abilities.

The Hellfire Knight DLC includes a new side story, new weapons, new Blood Veils, new blood codes, and a new stage. It sells at $9.99.