Nintendo Co., Ltd. this month is holding the Spike Chunsoft, Inc. Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select digital titles for the Nintendo Switch.

Discounted titles include STEINS;GATE ELITE, AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES, PixelJunk Monsters 2, and YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.

The sale is valid until Feb. 10.