Third-party publishers this week released new titles for Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One to the Xbox Live division.

New titles released Feb. 5 include 7th Sector, Monster Viator, Zero Zero Zero Zero, and Classic Snake Adventures.

In Q2, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $3.327 billion, a 21 percent decline from $4.232 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 43 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.