Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Madden NFL 20 Sale for the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Madden NFL 20 Sale discounts Madden NFL 20 SKUs by 50 percent.

The sale ends Feb. 5.

Madden NFL 20 includes the Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode to create a College Quarterback and play for a shot at the NFL Draft.

The final game includes a new abilities progression system, new Pump Fake mechanic and new celebrations.