Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the THQ Nordic and Handy Games Sale for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 at the Xbox Live division.

The sale discounts select titles at up to 80 percent off.

Discounted titles include Darksiders III, Wreckfest, Monster Jam Steel Titans, MX vs ATV All Out, Sine Mora EX, Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered, and This is the Police 2.

The sale ends Feb. 4 3AM PST.