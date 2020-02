Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Totally Digital Sale for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PS Vita at the PlayStation Network division.

The Totally Digital Sale discounts select digital titles by up to 40 percent.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, A Way Out, Undertale, Outlast 2, Dragon’s Lair Trilogy, Gun Club VR, Flower and Stardew Valley.

The sale ends Feb. 4.