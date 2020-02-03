Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch sell 16M units

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield for the Nintendo Switch has sold more than 16 million units at global retail.

The title has sold 16.06 million units worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2019.

Pokémon Sword / Shield is a brand new RPG in the franchise set in the Galar region which includes plains, cities, and snow-covered mountains.

Users can choose one of three new Pokémon characters as their companion – Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

New features include Dynamax to increase the size and power of Pokémon for three turns.

Max Raid Battle is a new four-player co-op mode will allow trainers to team up and battle against a Dynamax Pokémon for the entire fight.

New Legendary Pokémon include Zacian and Zamazenta.