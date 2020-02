Nintendo Switch No. 1; Ring Fit Adventure No. 2 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch hardware ranked as the top hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 67,987 units between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 96,458 units the week prior.

Ring Fit Adventure ranked as the No. 2 title in the period selling 39,217 units for the week.

In Q3, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.54 billion.

Between Oct. to Dec., the Nintendo Switch sold 10.81 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 3.24 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 64.64 million units of software in the period.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 52.48 million units to date.

Nintendo in Jan. revised its Nintendo Switch hardware sales forecast to 19.5 million units from 18 million units, and its software sales forecast to 140 million units from 125 million units.