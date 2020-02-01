Nintendo 3DS sells 718 units in Japan Jan. 26 data

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 3 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 718 units between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 to rank as the No. 3 game hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 766 units the week prior.

In Q3, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $1.54 billion.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 250,000 hardware units and sold 1.5 million software units in the quarter. The company forecasts 650,000 hardware units sold and 4.5 software units sold this fiscal year.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.71 million units to date.