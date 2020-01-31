Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons system to dock retail

January 31, 2020

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced the special edition themed Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch system.

The hardware, to be sold Mar. 13, will include pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy at $299.99.

In addition, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aloha Edition Carrying Case & Screen Protector for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite will be sold Mar. 13.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, users purchase the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package to customize their character and home, and decorate their landscape.

The title will include a new crafting system to collect materials to build furniture and tools.

The final game will feature activities including gardening, fishing, and interacting with NPCs.

It will be sold Mar. 20.


