Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said Fire Emblem: Three Houses for the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.58 million units at global retail.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses includes grid-based, turn-based strategy action. Users train students from one of three noble houses at the Officer’s Academy to battle and strengthen their support on the field.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Seasons of Warfare Edition includes an art book, sound selection CD, SteelBook case, and calendar.