Nintendo posts $1.54B profit in Q3; Nintendo Switch forecast increased

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week recorded an operating profit of $1.54 billion and increased its Nintendo Switch sales forecast due to strong demand.

Between Oct. to Dec., the Nintendo Switch sold 10.81 million units. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 3.24 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 64.64 million units of software in the period.

Nintendo revised its Nintendo Switch hardware forecast to 19.5 million units from 18 million units, and its software forecast to 140 million units from 125 million units.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 52.48 million units to date.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 250,000 hardware units and sold 1.5 million software units in the quarter. The company forecasts 650,000 hardware units sold and 4.5 software units sold this fiscal year.