Microsoft Corp. this week previewed Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox One and the Xbox 360 to be released Feb. 2020.

In Feb. 2020, the Xbox One will offer TT Isle of Man Feb. 1st to the 28th and Call of Cthulhu from Feb. 16th to Mar. 15th.

The Xbox One and Xbox 360 will offer Fable Heroes from Feb. 1st to the 15th and Star Wars Battlefront from Feb. 16th to the 28th.