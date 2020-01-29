Xbox gaming revenue declines 21 percent in Q2

Microsoft Corp. this week reported in a decline a gaming revenue pending the release of the next Xbox game console.

In Q2, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $3.327 billion, a 21 percent decline from $4.232 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 43 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, decreased 11 percent from one year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.