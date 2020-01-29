Code Vein Hellfire Knight DLC battles PS4, Xbox One, PC

Bandai Namco Games America Inc. this week released the Hellfire Knight DLC to Code Vein for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, and the PC.

The Hellfire Knight DLC includes a new side story, new weapons, new Blood Veils, new blood codes, and a new stage.

It sells at $9.99.

Code Vein is a third-person action RPG said to include a massive interconnected world.

Users take the role of a Revenant who must fight to survive fiendish ghouls in a demented reality.

Revenants can access Blood Veils to drain enemies and enhance ability, including increased strength and new weapon abilities.