Retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. this week began offering $150 off Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One X and a 90-day Pandora subscription in a new retail promotion.

This week, customers can purchase the Xbox One X at $349.99, $150 off the $499.99 MSRP.

In addition, Xbox One X buyers will receive a Pandora 90-day Free Premium Subscription.

Eligible bundles include the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle, Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2020 Bundle and the Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Bundle.