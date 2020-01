Atlus USA Inc. this week released the Meet the Phantom Thieves Trailer for Persona 5 Royal for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4.

The trailer previews Joker, Kasumi, Morgana, Yusuke, Mokoto, Noir, and Crow.

Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced version of Persona 5 to include new Personas, Thieves Den customization, new story arc, cutscenes, and alternate endings.

The Launch Edition will include the limited edition SteelBook case and Dynamic PS4 theme code.

It will be sold Mar. 31 at $59.99.