Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reclaims No. 1 at UK retail

January 28, 2020

GfK Chart-Track this week said Activision Blizzard Inc. this week said For the week ending Jan. 25, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ranked as the No. 1 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare the user takes the role of a Tier One operator.

The title includes a single-player campaign with close-quarter combat, stealth operations and long-range combat, in addition to online multiplayer and the 4-player Spec Ops co-op mode.

A new graphics engine supports 4K HDR, photogrammetry, volumetric lighting, and DirectX Raytracing for PC.

The final release includes cross-play support for console and PC, and free post-release maps and DLC.


