Altec Lansing MZX559 Nano Pods review – high sound quality, low cost

Altec Lansing, a veteran in the speaker business, will launch new affordable earbuds this spring. The new MZX599 Nano Pods are an exceptional value with stellar sound at $29.99.

The MZX599 Nano Pods, the smallest true wireless earbuds from the company, are stored in a compact, rubberized case. The case includes a four-level battery indicator in the front, USB-C charging port in the back, and a clamshell enclosure that snaps securely.

The earbuds, while small, fit comfortably in the ear. Each earbud includes a glossy exterior which can be tough to grip, but fit securely and comfortably in the ear. Due to the small size and shape of each earbud, the Nano Pods don’t offer much noise isolation.

While noise cancellation is not a priority for the product, sound quality is. The MZX599 Nano Pods yield surprisingly robust sound in both bass and treble to deliver an overall great sound experience.

In a sound test watching The Mandalorian, explosions were rich in texture and high-pitched noises were crisp and clear. To test the product’s claimed 50-ft wireless range, I walked to another room and the sound fidelity held without breaking.

The earbuds include touch controls that are activated by pressing and holding the exterior. Users can press and hold the right earbud for two seconds to pause playback or hold the left earbud for two seconds to access a voice assistant like Siri.

The final product includes 20 hours of playback at four hours per charge, and is IPX5 water-resistant for light weather resistant usage.

The Altec Lansing MZX559 Nano Pods are a superb value for high sound quality at a low cost. Keep them on your shopping list when they drop this spring.