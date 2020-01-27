Xbox Live price cuts Xbox One titles to $9.99

Microsoft Corp. this month price cut select game titles for the Xbox One to under $10 in an Xbox Live game sale.

Titles discounted to $9.99 include Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, LEGO Jurassic World, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, UFC 3, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, What Remains of Edith Finch, Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection, and Contra Anniversary Collection.

The sale ends Jan. 28 at 3AM PST.

In Q1, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $2.54 billion, a decline from $2.74 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 34 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased one percent from the year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.