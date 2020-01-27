Retailer offers journal with Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order purchase

NEWSNINTENDO SWITCHRETAIL

Written by:

January 27, 2020

Target Corp. this week began offering a free Animal Crossing journal with the pre-order purchase of Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch.

The Animal Crossing journal will include a custom 2020 calendar and is exclusive to the retailer.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, users purchase the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package to customize their character and home, and decorate their landscape.

The simulation title will include a new crafting system to collect materials to build furniture and tools.

The final game will feature activities including gardening, fishing, and interacting with NPCs.

It will be sold Mar. 20.


Previous Story:
Xbox Live price cuts Xbox One titles to $9.99

Comments are closed.