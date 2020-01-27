Retailer offers journal with Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order purchase

Target Corp. this week began offering a free Animal Crossing journal with the pre-order purchase of Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch.

The Animal Crossing journal will include a custom 2020 calendar and is exclusive to the retailer.

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, users purchase the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package to customize their character and home, and decorate their landscape.

The simulation title will include a new crafting system to collect materials to build furniture and tools.

The final game will feature activities including gardening, fishing, and interacting with NPCs.

It will be sold Mar. 20.