Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot PS4 No. 2 in Japan

Famitsu this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the Japan.

Between Jan. 13 and Jan. 18, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ranked as the No. 2 software selling 89,537 units for the week.

Developed by CyberConnect2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action RPG title that retells the canon story of Goku.

The final game includes large-scale battles, in addition to English and Japanese voiceover options.