Valve Corp. this week began holding the Lunar New Year Sale at Steam.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Dark Souls III, Far Cry 5, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gears 5, 7 Days to Die, and DiRT Rally 2.0.

The sale ends Jan. 27.