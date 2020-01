Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week began selling the Google Pixel 3a with a bonus $100 gift card a limited sales promotion.

This week, customers can purchase the Google Pixel 3a plus $100 Gift Card at $349.00.

The Pixel 3a includes a 5.6-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 670 CPU, 4GB RAM, 12.MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and 3000 mAh battery. It holds an MSRP of $399.00

The final product includes fast-charging functionality and three years of security and OS updates.