Nintendo Switch No. 1; Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore No. 6 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch hardware ranked as the top hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo Switch sold 96,458 units between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19 to rank as the No. 1 hardware for the week.

The hardware sold 116,301 units the week prior.

Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore ranked as the No. 6 title in the period selling 18,797 units for the week.

In Q2, Nintendo recorded an operating profit of $615 million and revenue of $2.52 billion.

Between Apr. to Sept., the Nintendo Switch sold 4.8 million units, a 50 percent increase from the year prior. The Nintendo Switch Lite accounted for 1.95 million in unit sales.

In addition, it sold 35.9 million units of software in the period, an increase of 48 percent from one year ago.

The Nintendo Switch has sold 41.67 million units to date.

It plans to sell 18 million Nintendo Switch units in the current fiscal year.