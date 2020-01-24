Xbox Game Pass to drop Sea Salt, Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

January 24, 2020

Microsoft Corp. this month will release new titles for Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC.

New titles to be released Jan. 30 include Sea Salt, an action strategy title, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour, a fishing simulation title.

Xbox Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

Xbox Game Pass PC subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.


