Resident Evil 2 infects No. 38 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Resident Evil 2 for the PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the month ending Jan. 18, Resident Evil 2 ranked as the No. 38 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Resident Evil 2 is a remake of Resident Evil 2 for the PlayStation.

The final game is rebuilt with the RE Engine used in Resident Evil 7. In addition, it includes a new over-the-shoulder camera and modernized controls.

The title has sold more than five million units at global retail.