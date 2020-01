Microsoft Corp. this week began offering $150 off the Xbox One X and a free controller in a new sales promotion.

Eligible bundles include the Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle, Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2020 Special Edition Bundle and the Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle.