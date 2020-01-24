iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case price cut at retailer

Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Case in a limited sales promotion.

This week, the iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case sells at $103.99, $26 off the $139.99 MSRP.

The iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case offers up to 50 percent longer battery life, USB-PD-compatible fast charging functionality, the Qi-certified charging compatibility.

The iPhone 11 includes a 6.1-inch Retina display, the A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP Wide Camera, 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 60 FPS extended dynamic range video, 12MP front-facing camera with 4K 60FPS video and slow-motion video functionality, brighter True Tone flash, and Night Mode to better capture low-light photos.