Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC treks to PS4

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released the Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4.

Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind is an expansion pack that features Sora as he travels to the Keyblade Graveyard to fight the Seven Guardians of Light to save Kairi.

The DLC includes 13 boss battles and a limited-cut episode.

It sells at $29.99.

Kingdom Hearts III is an action RPG sequel that includes Sora, Donald, and Goofy.

The title includes new enemy types, Keyblade transformations, and team attacks.

Confirmed worlds include Monsters, Inc. and Toy Story 3.

The final game utilizes Unreal Engine 4.