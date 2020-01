Best Buy Co. Inc. this week discounted select Surface Pro 7 models by up to $200 in a Limited Sales Event.

Discounted products include the Surface Pro 7 Intel Core i5 8GB RAM 128GB SSD SKU at $699.99, $200 off the $899.99 MSRP.

The Surface Pro 7 includes a 10th generation Intel Core CPU, USB-A and USB-C inputs, up to 10.5 hours of battery life.