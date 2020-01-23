Amazon holds B2G1 Free PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Game Sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week began holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free‘ game sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a limited promotion.

This week, customers who purchase two select game titles will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Dragon Ball: Kakarot, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Resident Evil Triple Pack, Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle, and FIFA 20.

In addition, the sale includes select movies, books, toys, and electronics items.