Xbox Live price cuts Xbox One titles to $29.99

Microsoft Corp. this week price cut select game titles for the Xbox One to under $30 in a new Xbox Live game sale.

Titles discounted to $29.99 include Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20, Red Dead Redemption II, eFootball PES 2020 Standard Edition, and Trine: Ultimate Collection.

In Q1, Microsoft said gaming revenue totaled $2.54 billion, a decline from $2.74 billion one year prior.

In addition, Xbox hardware revenue declined 34 percent due to lower volume of consoles sold.

Xbox content and services revenue, which includes the Xbox Game Pass, increased one percent from the year prior.

Microsoft will sell the Xbox Series X, the successor to the Xbox One, holiday 2020.