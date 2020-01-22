The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Nintendo Switch Trailer drops

NIS America Inc. this month released the Gameplay Trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The trailer previews exposition and combat from the final game.

The Nintendo Switch SKU, to be sold in spring 2020, will include 26 free cosmetic items like Rean’s Unspeakable Costume and Juna’s Lloyd Banning’s Costume.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III is an RPG that will include a brand new squad and updated combat system with new options like Brave Order and Break System.

In the title, Rean is the instructor at Thors Branch Campus and must lead the brand new Class VII to fight Ouroborus organization.