Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection Chosen Ones Trailer drops

January 22, 2020

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released the Chosen Ones Trailer for the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The trailer previews features from the classic compilation.

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection will include four Mega Man Zero titles, Mega Man ZX, and Mega Man ZX Advent.

Options include HD filters, original sprite art, Casual Scenario mode and Save-Assist system.

The final game will include an all-new competitive rush mode and an in-game gallery with more than 600 pieces of production art.

It will be sold Feb. 25.


