Disney+ to drop to Europe late Mar.

The Walt Disney Company this week said Disney+, a streaming service that includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, will launch in Europe Mar. 24.

Territories include Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The Disney+ service contains nearly 500 films and 7,500 episodes of television.

New original content includes The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Marvel’s Hero Project.

Upcoming content includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Lizzie McGuire.

The Disney+ app can be download at the App Store, Amazon Fire TV devices, Google Chromecast, Roku, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Sony TVs, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The service costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. A bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ sells at $12.99 per month.